This Week in CT: Michelle Troconis’ attorney discusses ongoing Dulos case

On May 24, 2019, New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos dropped her kids off at school and was never seen again.

The investigation quickly turned to her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The pair were going through a contentious divorce with claims from Jennifer of controlling and aggressive behavior from Fotis.

Eventually, police began suspecting a plot between Dulos, his one-time girlfriend Michelle Troconis and a former attorney Kent Mawhinney to kill Jennifer.

Dulos died by suicide in January 2020, leaving his suspected accomplice facing conspiracy charges in Jennifer’s death.

We speak to Trononis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, regarding the latest on the case in the video above.