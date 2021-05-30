This Week in CT: Parents of Ethan Song advocate for Safe Gun Storage Act

(WTNH)– A Guilford family recently traveled to Capitol Hill to share their son’s tragic story with Congress. They are advocating for a nationwide Safe Gun Storage Act.

This comes ahead of this Friday June 4, which is National Gun Safety Day. News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has more on their heartfelt plea for change in the video above.

Through June 6 it is “Wear Orange Weekend.” The movement is inspired by a young teenager in Chicago. Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed at the age of 15. Wear orange started in June 2015 on what would have been her 18th birthday. Orange is the color her friends wore to honor her after her death and it sparked a movement country wide. Wear orange now raises awareness about gun violence.