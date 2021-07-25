This Week in CT: Parents running for elected office can now use campaign funds for childcare

This Week in Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

Connecticut has become the 13th state in the nation to give parents who want to run for statewide elected office more access to the ballot; they can now use campaign money to pay for childcare.

It all started when a Fairfield mom challenged the state’s election enforcement commission back in 2018.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has more to this story in the video above.

We also sit down with Former State Senator George Logan (R), as he is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Connecticut’s 5th congressional district. Watch that in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss