This Week in CT: Part One of interview with all seven Justices of Connecticut Supreme Court

(WTNH)– A first in Connecticut television history. We sit down with the justices of the Connecticut Supreme Court, all seven of them including the Chief Justice. It is the highest court in Connecticut deciding cases that shape our lives.

We were told the justices could not answer questions about pending cases or decided cases that could still come back to the high court, so we did not ask about them. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the conversation was conducted in an outdoor area inside this historic building.

We have the first part of the interview in the video above.