It'll be a nice, bright start for Mother's Day! Most of the day will be dry, but expect increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s before rain starts to move in this evening. We'll be tracking rain overnight into Monday morning. You'll need your umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow, but you won't need it as you're heading home. Things will dry up with some breaks of sun through the afternoon. Most of the upcoming week looks dry and comfortable!

Mother's Day: Morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. Rain developing after 4 PM. Highs in the low to mid 60s.