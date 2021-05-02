This Week in CT: Reentering society after prison; Stopping Hartford violence

(WTNH)–First up on “This Week” the lead: crime, punishment and the reentry back into society. Startling figures paint a sobering picture for inmates released from prison.

Nationally, 44-percent are locked up again in a year. Connecticut is slightly better at 30-percent but that number increases in larger cities like Waterbury and Hartford.

What is it like to get out of prison every year across Connecticut, ex-convicts walk past the barbwire and begin a new life. It isn’t always easy but now there is help. News 8’s Dennis House has the story above.

The murder of a three year old in one of Connecticut’s most impoverished neighborhoods stunned the state. Two teenagers are under arrest for the killing of Randell Jones. Many say strengthening our state’s already strong gun laws wouldn’t have prevented this.

What the community needs is help from everyone around them to keep kids from going down a violent path.