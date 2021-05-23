This Week in CT: Remembering New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

We are remembering the life and legacy of New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. Torres who died earlier this month while battling a fire on Valley Street.

On Thursday, thousands of firefighters and members of the community said a final farewell to the hero as he was laid to rest.

The 30-year-0ld had just two years with the department. Torres left behind his wife, a young son, and another on the way.

Because of his efforts last week and those of his fellow firefighters, two people in that burning home are alive and safe.

For families of these heroes, how is it dealing with the dangers of their loved one’s job? We have more in the video above.