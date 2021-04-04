This Week in CT: Reputed mobster’s Hartford attorney to appear in Netflix series about world’s biggest art heist

(WTNH)– The big heist is back in the news. This week Netflix will drop a series on the world’s biggest art heist.

News 8’s Dennis House interviewed a key figure in the story, reputed mobster Robert Gentile.

Hartford Attorney Ryan McGuigan, who is Gentile’s lawyer, will be featured on Netflix.

Dennis spoke to McGuigan about that and the passing of his father, who appeared on News 8 numerous times when he was Connecticut’s Chief State’s Attorney, and more in the video above.