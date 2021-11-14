This Week in CT: Simsbury man credits going to the doctor with finding prostate cancer that could have killed him

(WTNH) – This month some of the men on the News 8 team are skipping shaving to raise awareness for men’s health. Some men haven’t been to the doctor in years, which is not good.

This Week in Connecticut has talked about testicular cancer, now prostate cancer and the importance of getting a checkup.

“What we found is a lot of men don’t have primary car physicians,” said Dr. Jared Bieniek.

Dr. Jared Bieniek runs the Tallwood Men’s Health Center in Farmington where guys and their parts are the focus.

Dennis Golden of Simsbury credits going to the doctor with finding a cancer that could have killed him. He had a routine blood test during a routine physical that detected something wrong with his prostate, so the doctor called him back in.

Golden underwent surgery and radiation.

“I was diagnosed in 2013,” Golden said. Doctors can often spot something early before it gets worse.

Watch the video above for the full interview.