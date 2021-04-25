This Week in CT: Sit down with Chairman of Pequot Tribe; Flashback to L’Ambiance Plaza collapse

(WTNH)– Native Americans have been very visible this year, from being featured in the hit show “Yellowstone” to vocal opposition about mascots and nicknames. Here in Connecticut we have two federally recognized tribes, the Mohegans and the Pequots.

News 8’s Dennis House sat down recently in Mashantucket with the Chairman of the Pequot Tribe, Rodney Butler, about being a Native American in 2021 in the video above.

Our flashback today: one of the worst construction disasters in American history took place right here in Connecticut. It was 34 years ago the L’Ambiance Plaza collapsed in Bridgeport. The 16 story project was a lift slap type of construction and each floor or slap pancaked on top of one another killing 28 construction workers. It led to changes in the way structures are built. A memorial now stands at the site.

Positive vibes of nutmeg nation and a shoutout to five local women helping others.

Anita Barbero, a yoga instructor and wellness coach created a non profit called “the gift.” It helps people and families experiencing financial hardship. Their first fundraiser is at the Carousel Museum in Bristol on Saturday, emceed by actress Susan St. James.

