This Week in CT: Sit down with Eversource CEO; UHart announces transition from Division I to Division III

(WTNH)– First up on “This Week” — the lead, state regulators dropped the hammer on the two big electric companies in the state. PURA, the Public Utility Regulatory Authority, ruled each company failed to meet standards.

Before and after Tropical Storm Isaias in 2019. What comes next and how will this ruling affect the thousands of customers around the state? News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has the story. We also sit down with Eversource CEO Joe Nolan and speak with Attorney General William Tong

An update now to a story we broke first right here on News 8. The University of Hartford is downgrading their athletic programs from Division I to Division III. The school made national headlines after their men’s basketball team played in the NCAA tournament for the first time in team history. Then a few weeks later we revealed the school conducted a secret study of that recommended the university downgrade athletics because it was losing millions.

The university will officially file its intent to move with the NCAA by January 2022. If approved, they will be entered into Division III by 2025.