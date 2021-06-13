This Week in CT: State income tax took effect 30 years ago; Major donation made to Save-A-Suit

Our flashback: The Connecticut income tax came to be 30 summers ago, but did you know we also had an income tax passed long before that?

In 1971, an income tax was passed by the legislature to help the state get out of debt.

Governor Thomas Meskill didn’t sign it, but didn’t veto it either.

The public didn’t want it. People were outraged, and 42 days later in a special session, both the House and the Senate repealed it.

A major donation to Save A Suit took place this past weekend. The program gives Veterans a fighting chance on a different battlefield.

Through the program, Veterans can get a whole outfit for free, so they’re ready to go to any job interviews.

“When they want to go on job interviews, a lot of these people don’t have a ton of money…they don’t have the ability to go out there and buy three of four nice suits,” said Joel Johnson, CEO of Johnson Brunetti. “Our veterans have made a huge sacrifice and we become more and more aware of some of the challenges they face.”

Johnson Brunetti Wealth Management Company was behind the donation of more than 300 suits, shirts, and ties.

Save a suit is now in its 12th year, offering items by designers ranging from Joseph A Bank to Tommy Hilfiger.