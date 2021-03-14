This Week in CT: State to ease COVID restrictions on businesses; Sit down with Meriden Mayor Scarpati

(WTNH)– It has been one year since the state shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are less than a week away from that historic anniversary when those rules on gyms, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted. So the big question is, is Connecticut ready to reopen?

First up on “This Week” — the lead. Connecticut’s COVID rebound. The state is set to ease restrictions on businesses this Friday. What does it all mean? News 8’s Jodi Latina breaks it down in the video above.

To talk about the big week ahead is Chris DiPentima, President of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. He joined us from Hartford, and Garrett Sheehan, President of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, joins us in the Elm City, all in the video above.

Next, not slowing down expansion for some companies right here in Connecticut. Dime Bank cut the ribbon on Hartford area branches. Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Norwich with a drive-thru. Harbor Freight Tools also are opening up a new location in the Rose City. And Branford Medical Technology company Isoplexis secured more than 100 million in new funding.

With this good news also comes some hard hits to the state as well. Macy’s is closing two locations in Waterford and Waterbury. Sweets shop Godiva is closing up its only three locations in the state. Omaha Steaks is shutting down in West Hartford. And Raytheon Technologies, which is the parent company of Pratt and Whitney, is cutting 1,500 jobs.

A local company that has become a national giant is starting to come back from the pandemic. The CEO of LAZ Parking, Alan Lazowski, shared with News 8’s Dennis House his remarkable story and how his company is emerging from this tough year in the video above.

Amid the financial struggles from businesses during the pandemic, there’s some major relief. It will soon be headed to the pockets of everyday Americans as part of President Biden’s financial package. But Republicans say so much money has already been spent on the problem. If you’re looking to figure out just how much your stimulus check will be — we have a breakdown of three different scenarios in the video above.

Next, Governor Ned Lamont says that $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus plan could bring about four billion dollars to our state. The governor says women have been hard hit during the pandemic. This bill will put focus on affordable daycare, along with supporting children and schools. Senator Chris Murphy sits on both the education and the Appropriations Committees. More details in the video above.

This has been a tough year for so many people during the pandemic. But, imagine also having to worry about COVID while also battling lupus and cancer. Christine Lee of WTIC 96.5 joined This Week to talk about her experience battling lupus and cancer.

We live in a nation more politically divided than ever. So how does a local mayor govern by not being a “D,” or an “R,” or an “I” but rather a “U.” News 8’s Dennis House speaks with Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati about his dreams for the Silver City in the video above.

In this week’s flashback, we’re marking one of the snowiest winters in Connecticut history. You may remember the iconic blizzard of ’96. Parts of the state were blanketed with more than two feet of snow. The winter of 1995-1996 ranks first in snowfall for Connecticut. Inland towns saw more than 100 inches of snow. That’s more than double the average. Even the shoreline got in on the fun with about 75 inches of snow falling there.