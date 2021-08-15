This Week in CT: State’s infrastructure earns a ‘just passing’ grade; federal bill to fund fixes passes in Senate

First up is transportation in Connecticut: Every day, we get up and take a car, bus, or train to work or school. But, where does the state rank in terms of transportation quality? Let’s take a look.

All in all, the state receives a C- for its infrastructure report card. That’s an average of the conditions of the bridge, drinking water, railroads and wastewater grades.

There are 4,336 bridges in Connecticut. In 2019 just over six percent of them were structurally deficient. More than half of all bridges in the state are more than 50 years old.

There are more than 600 miles of rail in the state. Metro-North is the busiest rail line in the country, serving more than 41-million passengers a year.

For the roads, there are more than 20,000 miles of public roads throughout the state; 34-percent of them are in poor condition. Every year, motorists pay more than $700 in costs due to driving on roads that need fixing.

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It comes in at $1.2 trillion in funding for a wide range of projects across the country. Our federal delegation in Washington reacting to its passage.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “We can’t compete in a global economy when our roads are riddled with potholes, when our kids are unconnected to the internet, when our bridges are literally in danger of falling down. Connecticut will benefit more than many other states because we are so densely populated and our needs are so great.”

In a statement, U.S. Senator Chirs Murphy said, “Passage of the bipartisan bill today, including $30 billion for the northeast rail corridor as well as important federal dollars for the long island sound, coastal resiliency and the coast guard, is huge for Connecticut.”

The state will get five-and-a-half-billion dollars over the next five years. Some of the projects include three-and-a-half billion for highway construction, around $500-million for bridge replacements, and another $1 billion to improve public transit.

In the video above, News 8 Chief Political Anchor Dennis House speaks to Joseph Giulietti, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Also in the video above, News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina looked into the backlog the DMV is facing when it comes to new drivers trying to get their license.