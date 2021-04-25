This Week in CT: Tackling tough issues with Gov. Ned Lamont

(WTNH)– We go one-on-one with Governor Ned Lamont, the 89th person to hold the top spot in state office.

A position of power the democrat has been in charge of since 2019 when he took over for then Governor Dannel P Malloy.

Since then, Lamont has been dealt with the COVID pandemic, a shutdown, a reopening, police accountability, marijuana, vaccination exemption debate, and much more unfolding at the State Capitol.

