This Week in CT: The meaning behind Memorial Day; Gold Star family discusses losing son in combat

(WTNH)– A somber tribute. The town of West Hartford is in mourning over the death of a police sergeant, whom we profiled earlier this year on “This Week in Connecticut.” Sergeant Chris Tyler passed away last week after a five year battle with an aggressive brain tumor. Tyler underwent ten surgeries and most recently chemotherapy.

Chief Vernoon Riddick released this statement to News 8:

“Chris fought valiantly over the past several years and he is one of the mentally strongest people that I have ever met. As the West Hartford Police Department mourns his passing, we will also celebrate his life and his legacy that remains with his wife Brittany and their two sons.“

It Is Memorial Day Monday, a day we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our country. News 8’s Dennis House spoke with Veterans Affairs Commissioner Thomas Saadi about what this day means in the video above.

Families who lost someone in combat are called Gold Star families. We were joined by one of them also in the video above. Helen and Bob Pedersen-Keiser’s son Andrew Pedersen-Keel was killed in Afghanistan.