Saturday ended up being a pleasant day, with the exception of a stray shower or two. We'll have a slightly better chance of a seeing a widely scattered thundershower today, especially late this afternoon/evening. We'll be tracking a few showers overnight into Monday morning. Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder tomorrow morning. A second round of showers/storms will cross CT in the afternoon. It looks like Tuesday is trending drier--any dry day would be quite welcome at this point!

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Widely scattered thundershowers later. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°.