This Week in CT: Travelers Championship happening this week; West Hartford tributes MLK with mural

Connecticut’s biggest sporting event will take place this coming week, and while the Travelers Championship will be open to the public, it won’t be back to normal just yet.

We take you to the TPC River Highlands for a preview of what to expect as the tournament allows fans for the first time since 2019.

A big moment for the country; President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

Most federal government employees observed the new holiday on Friday because June 19 falls on Saturday this year.

This is the first new federal holiday since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.

West Hartford is paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with a new mural. Nationally recognized artist and West Hartford’s own Corey Pane painted an expansive work of art along the south side of Noah Webster Library in Blue Back Square.

The mural was formally dedicated Saturday, during the town’s Juneteenth celebration and it’s part of a statewide initiative to paint 39 murals of MLK in Connecticut. That’s to mark each year he lived. There are already more than 30 murals in the state to date.

For This Week’s Flashback, a historic decision was made by the state supreme court involving a landmark eminent domain battle in New London.

Susette Kelo bought her first home; a cottage in the city’s Fort Trumbull neighborhood, only to lose it to eminent domain.

New London took it and more than a dozen other properties to build a development for Pfizer that was never built Kelo took her fight all the way to the supreme court, but lost.

For This Week’s #positivevibes8, we take a look at the East Haven’s Joseph Melillo Middle School yearbook, where you will find a furry faculty member: Fiona the therapy dog.