This Week in CT: Update on University of Hartford’s athletics division debacle

(WTNH)– It’s a decision that sparked protests across the University of Hartford, the discussion of moving athletic programs from Division I to Division III. The fallout growing larger and gaining a response that’s growing statewide. Andy Schwarz who conducted the UHart study on athletics speaks with us in the video above.

A protest at the University of Hartford this past week, student athletes stepping up their criticism of the school president, in the wake of a secret report that recommended UHart leave the NCAA Division I for Division III.

They marched across campus on Monday from the athletic center to the office of President Greg Woodward. Woodward is under fire because of that study revealed by News 8 that has now made national news. Protestors blame the president for not being transparent.

“It is hurtful to see the president behind our backs, to not keep up informed, not keep us in the loop,” said Nyrick Antoine, UHart Soccer Player.

“When it is done like this you feel, it makes you feel you are unheard and that’s why we are marching. We feel our voices deserve to be heard,” said Jessica Harrison, UHart lacrosse player.

A well known alumni, pro golfer Jerry Kelly had this to say,

“I have no faith in the leadership of the University of Hartford president at this moment. I can’t at this point support the school financially or otherwise. I recommend the university of trustees take a no confidence vote in the president and act accordingly.”

It is unclear if President Woodward was in his office at the time and he has not released a statement about the demonstration. When News 8 spoke to him two weeks ago, he said no decision has been made. That study will be discussed by the board of trustees next month.