(WTNH) – Speaking at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy demanded action be taken now on gun control.

“We are going to work every single minute of every single day over the course of this week or next week to get enough of our Republican colleagues to ‘yes,’” Murphy said.

He’s part of a bipartisan group of senators trying to find agreement on legislation that could win approval in Congress. The measures under discussion include red flag laws and an expansion of background checks.

While state leaders say it appears they are getting closer to a compromise on expanding gun control measures, not everyone is on board.

So, what can be done to make Connecticut schools safer?

The President of the Connecticut Education Association, Kate Dias, and Gary MacNamara, head of public safety at Sacred Heart University joined This Week in Connecticut to discuss this.

Watch the video above for the full segment.