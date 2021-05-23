This Week in CT: What will be the fate of the Hartford Courant as its parent company puts it up for sale?

The Tribune Company is selling the historic newspaper, The Hartford Courant. They have been covering Connecticut since we were a British colony and under the rule of a king.

The paper has been getting thinner over the years, and last year decided to move its printing out of state, move out of its home, and have its staff work remotely.

Those who are at the Courant are worried about its future, especially if a hedge fund will buy it.

We did put in a request to interview the CEO of Alden Capital, but that was declined.

The Hartford Courant has produced many top-notch journalists over the years, and one of them is now at the New York Times, Neil Vigdor. He is concerned about his friends in Hartford.

Find out more in the video above.