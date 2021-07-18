This Week in CT: Why Hartford’s infrastructure makes access to internet expensive

Chances are, you are on this web page on your mobile phone or iPad using Wi-Fi. We all take internet connections for granted, but for several people in a poor section of Hartford, the capital of America’s wealthiest state, it is like, in their words, living in a third-world country when it comes to connectivity.

Many businesses on Main Street in Hartford have struggled with no direct access to an affordable internet connection, and they have had to think outside the modem box.

Governor Ned Lamont affirmed to News 8 the state will provide free Wi-Fi to that neighborhood.

Comcast also told us 99 percent of Hartford businesses can access the internet easily. The downtown area of Hartford has a difficult infrastructure with lots of concrete and asphalt, and that’s why the cost is so high. They also have a program called Comcast Rise, which helps businesses owned by people of color.