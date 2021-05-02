This Week in CT: WPLR celebrates 50th anniversary; Flashback to 2006 CT race for U.S. Senate

(WTNH)– Turning the big 50 is a big deal especially in the world of business. This week a local radio station celebrated a half century of broadcasting, with the same call letter and same format, WPLR 99.1 FM. We have more on the anniversary in the video above.

Our flashback: it is kind of dull politically right now with no major races in our state, but 15 years ago, one of the most interesting campaigns was underway. It was 2006 and the race for the US Senate.

Senator Joe Lieberman was being challenged by a fellow democrat, Ned Lamont. Lamont was upset over Lieberman’s support of the Iraq war. Lamont made national news when he upset Lieberman in the primary. Lieberman ran as an independent and beat Lamont and republican Alan Schlesinger to be re-elected. He retired in 2012. Lamont was elected governor 12 years later

Finally positive vibes of nutmeg nation. A beloved store is back. Ferraro’s of New Haven closed a while back after 60 years in the elm city. Now the Italian market is reopening in North Haven. Judging by the comments on our Facebook page customers are very happy. If you know of a positive story find us on social media and use the hashtag #postivevibes8.