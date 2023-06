NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Who is Addison McKnight? It is the pen name of two women from West Hartford who decided to become authors.

Krista Wells and Nicole Moleti have six kids and six jobs between them, yet they found the time to write a book, and another is in the works.

What motivates them? How do they do it? Are their husbands supportive? They appeared on This Week in Connecticut, and you can watch the interview with Dennis House above.