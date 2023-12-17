NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ken Lesser is the new mayor of Wethersfield and has a list of things he wants to accomplish, including improving schools.
Watch his interview with Dennis House on This Week in Connecticut in the video above.
by: Dennis House
Posted:
Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ken Lesser is the new mayor of Wethersfield and has a list of things he wants to accomplish, including improving schools.
Watch his interview with Dennis House on This Week in Connecticut in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now