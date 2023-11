NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know Connecticut is the 7th fastest-growing state in the nation? According to recent figures, our population grew by more than 52,000 annually.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) wants that growth to continue and suggests that the focus should be on downtown areas of cities and towns. He revealed his Connecticut 2035 plan to Dennis House.

Watch the video above.