What would life be like in our state if marijuana was legal?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The effort to legalize marijuana in Connecticut is moving forward at the state capitol. But so many are wondering — what would life be like in our state if it is legal?

If it is legal, your relative might bring pot brownies to Thanksgiving. Or, you could stop and buy marijuana gummies on your way home from work and it would all be allowed by law.

We went to a store in Massachusetts where cannabis is legal and it looked like a shop you’d see in Madison, Mystic or West Hartford. One store sells 200 marijuana-infused products to people from all walks of life.

This year, there has been a big influx of moms.

“I had a conversation with someone who said I am a better mom on a low dose of cannabis than I am on a few glasses of wine,” Audrey Procopio.

We have an in-depth report with some surprising information Sunday at 10 on This Week in Connecticut.