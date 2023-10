NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big complaint from drivers: Why aren’t there rest stops on Interstate 91 and Interstate 84 to get gas and food like they have on Interstate 95?

Dennis House got the answer from Connecticut’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

He also talked about new laws going into effect on Oct. 1, littering, and a major highway project that will last at least 20 years.

Watch the video above.