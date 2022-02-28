NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Russia has invaded Ukraine, triggering a state of emergency as the Russians surround most of Ukraine’s borders.

There are airstrikes, tanks and artillery moving through the country. People are fleeing their homes in the east for safety in the western part of the country and even fleeing Ukraine altogether.

Ukrainian leaders are sounding the alarm while Ukrainians living in Connecticut are condemning Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Alex Kuzma, the chief development officer of the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation, explains why you should care about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.