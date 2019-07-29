Tips on how to rescue yourself during a difficult time

(WTNH)– If you find yourself drowning in a life problem; don’t wait for a rescue mission.

That’s the advice from Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Althea Bates.

She explains, “How To Rescue Yourself.” Here are some tips from Bates:

1. Be Your Own Life Preserver – make a decision that you will no longer wait to be rescued by anyone or anything and you are equipped with everything you need within you to rescue yourself

2. Burn All The Other Ships – Plan A or Bust- set a goal and go after it with a’no matter what” attitude, no matter what happens I will pursue this goal and stick the the plan because I am not giving myself an out or any other option

3. Granting Myself Permission To Stop Asking For Permission – give notice and make a decision to no longer ask for permission or wait on others to recognize your greatness. Operate in an space of excellence and they will take notice.

4. If I Fail, I Fail Forward – I give myself permission to step out into the deep and take risks knowing that the risk taken are a necessary part of the journey to success. Focus on what did I learn from the failure and not the failure itself.