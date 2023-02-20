CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sophomore from Cheshire High School collected more than 125 donated prom dresses over the last year.

Jillian Falcone held a free prom dress giveaway on Sunday for students in Cheshire and other surrounding towns at a local hair salon.

Falcone said her sister came up with the idea two years ago but graduated high school, so she’s taking over tradition.

“It just makes me so happy that I can help a girl leave here feeling beautiful and confident in a dress they might not have been able to afford otherwise,” Falcone said.

It was the third annual prom dress giveaway, and Falcone said they plan on continuing the event for years to come.