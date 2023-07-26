Conn. (WTNH) — Teamwork, leadership, integrity, kindness, perseverance, equity and inclusion. Those are the core values of Dominate The Day Foundation – a local non profit honoring the life and legacy of Jordan William Sebastian.

“His life was beautiful,” said Liz Johnston, Jordan’s Mom & Co-Founder of Dominate The Day.

Beautiful but far too short. Sebastian sadly passed away at 24-years-old from cancer.

“I’m a fierce mother,” Johnston said. “I refuse to let cancer be his story. I am a huge protector of his legacy, we just knew his story couldn’t end there.”

And it didn’t. Today, Sebastian’s legacy lives on.

“All of the things that we are doing with the foundation are things he was doing and would be doing with his life,” Johnston said.

This included sports, as Jordan was an athlete.

Connecticut kids can feel his presence on the field and the court through Dominate The Day’s football clinics and basketball clinics, which are free for kids to attend.

“He was super motivated and hard working. Jordan was an athlete a scholar, a teacher, a mentor,” Johnsotn said, which is why mentoring and tutoring help is also a huge part of what they do.

“Just carrying on all the things he would be doing, we know he would be doing,” Johnston said.

The goal is to inspire young people and help them become the absolute best version of themselves – and like Jordan, be ready to dominate the day.

Johnston said he never quit or gave up on anything — even if he was sick.

For more information on Dominate The Day, click here.