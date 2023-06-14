GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — One high schooler is bridging the gap between our elderly and youth.

“We could use a lot of good lessons from them,” said James Crocker when talking about older adults in senior care facilities.

The 15-year-old who attends Granby Memorial High School founded Letters For Our Elders.

“Our mission, first of all, is to reduce loneliness in senior homes,” Crocker said. “I realized there’s not much connection between these elderly people and younger people like my age, so I want to be able to build connections between them because I believe these elderly people have lots of valuable life experience to share with us.”

Signed, sealed, delivered.

“We write letters of hope, we write birthday cards, and inside every birthday card is usually a personalized message from me or a member of my organization,” Crocker said.

Making it a team effort, Crocker encourages his loved ones to also put pen to paper.

“I’m very grateful to have lots of help from all of my friends and from all the adults who help me navigate this,” he said.

Letters For Our Elders is warming the hearts of Connecticut’s elderly and youth.

“It warms my heart that such a simple thing such as just writing a letter can create such a big difference,” Crocker said.