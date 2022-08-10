(WTNH) – Stepping out for those who stepped up for us, “just support these veterans,” said Vincent Santilli, CEO and Executive Director, ABRI, Homes for the Brave.

Homes for the Brave is once again hosting its annual 40,000-step challenge.

“I don’t care if they walk, crawl, run or sprint,” said Santilli. “As many steps as they can, 40,000 or more, in honor of the 40,000 vets in our country on any given night experiencing homelessness.”

Homes for the Brave are working to beat that alarming number.

“We provide housing, food, clothing, mental health for men and women experiencing homelessness almost all of who are vets,” said Santilli.

With six facilities in Connecticut, this not-for-profit organization continues to grow and expand, helping America’s heroes return to meaningful and productive lives. And in this case, they’re doing so one step at a time.

If you would like to get involved in the 40,000-step challenge for Homes for the Brave, visit their website.

The challenge wraps up on Sunday, August 14.