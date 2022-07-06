(WTNH) – Trying to help other kids be able to enjoy the wonders of a bicycle, Jayne Whitman of Orange, Connecticut has been raising money for years so kids could live their dreams.

“As a kid, I always loved playing outside. I loved riding my bike and I want other kids to be able to experience that,” said Whitman.

‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ is a fundraiser Whitman does every summer. Together with the help of family, friends, and local sponsors, Whitman sells ice cream to local residents. With the money she raises, she purchases bikes for kids in need.

Once all the bikes are bought, she distributes them around Christmas time to local schools and churches. And the best part is, that she gifts them all anonymously.

“I just feel like every child should have that magical experience of Santa giving them a present, so I don’t really want them knowing it was a girl l from Orange that gave them their bikes. I want them to have the real Christmas experience,” Whitman explained.

Over the past nine years, Whitman has raised about $27,000 and has handed out 250 bikes.

“It makes me feel really proud of myself that I am able to make a difference and make people smile,” she said.

Soon, Whitman will be hosting another fundraiser to get more bikes. The next ‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ event is happening on July 30, at 244 Harvester Road in Orange, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.