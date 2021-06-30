‘I’ve always liked helping people’: Trumbull teen volunteers to help run COVID vaccine clinics for local health dept.

(WTNH) — For many, 16-year-old Max Cousins is the first face you see before getting the shot of hope. He explains it as “the first interaction you have with people.”

The Trumbull teen volunteers for the Trumbull Health Department.

“I’ve always liked helping people,” said Cousins.

He is helping others just like his Mom, who happens to be the town nurse.

“Max does everything for us from helping us clean the basement and organize it to helping us run our COVID vaccination clinics,” said Sam Cousins, a Trumbull Public Health Nurse.

Signing people in, “We started by having small clinics at the senior center,” one shot at a time. “It felt like I was helping” He is proud to serve his community.

“Max has always had a soft spot in his heart for helping others,” said Sam Cousins.

“This was a hard time for a lot of people. It’s always good to help people no matter what,” said Max.

With vaccination rates rising, “families will be able to come together.” Having done his part, Max feels “happy knowledgeable and relived.”

Max is currently taking EMT classes in the hopes of volunteering with the town’s Emergency Medical Services this fall.