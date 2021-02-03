‘Lasagna Love’ serves up meals to CT residents in need

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — “Hey, we’re cooking lasagna tonight, does anybody want one?” asked Joy Delaney, the Connecticut Representative for Lasagna Love, an organization that feeds those in need.

Delaney heads the Connecticut chapter of the national organization.

“We have a little over 700 volunteers right now across the state of Connecticut,” she said. “What we do is provide lasagna to families who are in need. We serve people from all walks of life.”

She said they feed a myriad of people from the elderly to local heroes, hoping to take one thing off their plates: dinner.

“That comfort food that everyone makes for that family celebration. It’s warm, it’s hearty and reminds us of better times.”

Better times will eventually come, and when they do, Delaney said her team has no intention of stopping their efforts to feed those in need.

“We can’t change the world, but we can change one person’s life for a day.”

Those looking to volunteer can sign up online.