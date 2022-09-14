(WTNH) — Logan’s Lemonade is serving up sweet lemonade with a side of giving back to the community.

“I started it five years ago to give back to our community,” said Logan Bieling of Fairfield.

Over the years, third-grader Logan has raised over $20,000.

“It feels good to help others,” he said. “We donate [the money] to different charities and people that we can help.”

He’s a young man with big dreams.

“I want to be a fisherman,” he proclaimed.

He’s got a big heart, too.

“I want to thank everybody for coming and supporting me.”

And he’s got no plans of stopping any time soon.

“I want to do it more often, like every six months!” said Logan.