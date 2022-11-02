(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family.

This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest.

Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the spouses and children of police officers, firefighters, and corrections officers killed in the line of duty.

Most recently, it’s helping with “this tragedy that we had in Bristol” said James Thomas, Managing Director of The Hundred Club of Connecticut.

The Hundred Club responded to the loss “with two checks, $10,000 each to an immediate flow of money for the families,” said Thomas. “That’s just the very beginning. From that point on, we adopt these families and we will take care of the spouse and children forever.”

A promise was never broken since the club’s founding in 1967.

“Any single penny we get is going towards the families,” he said. “That’s what it’s about.”

Over the past 55 years, The Hundred Club of Connecticut has given more than $14 million dollars to families, easing financial burdens while providing opportunities for children.

“We will send them to summer camp if they’d like, we have a computer program and will give each child seven and up a new computer for school or college and we will fund their college expenses, up to $40,000 per year.”

It’s the moments in-between that mean so much.

“At Thanksgiving time we do a holiday basket. At Christmas time, we give them a check. On Valentine’s Day, we send candy or flowers. We’re there for the families forever,” Thomas added.

To learn more about The Hundred Club of Connecticut and become a member visit www.hundredclubofct.org