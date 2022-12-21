(WTNH) — A group of local teenagers is bringing holiday cheer to foster families through their annual toy drive, all while proving they are more than just likes on social media.

It’s the season of giving and spreading holiday cheer!

“We just can’t believe it, we got over 300 toys this year,” said one teen.

It’s the most magical time of year, and it’s even more amazing for foster families thanks to this group of teens. Together, they make up the non-profit ‘More Than Likes’.

“The organization’s primary focus is to engage teenagers in meaningful community service activities,” the teens said.

They’ve been collecting toy after toy, making spirits bright.

“All of the donations go to the Annie C. Courtney Foundation,” the teens said. “An amazing organization that benefits kinship care families and foster care families and ultimately helps provide gifts for these families that have so generously taken in children and given them a good life. And now we are just helping give them a great Christmas and holiday season.”

‘More Than Likes’ also aims to break the stigma that teenagers are just doing things for a like on social media and that they’re all obsessed with cell phones. This group wants to show the world that teens are truly capable of making a change and doing good deeds, like this toy drive.

The toy drive is just one of many charitable events put on by ‘More Than Likes’ throughout the year. To learn more about the organization and what they’re doing around Connecticut, click here.