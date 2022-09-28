(WTNH) — “Music, as I have said in the past, is the universal language that everybody speaks,” said Vincent Rodriguez, founder of Smiles I Can’t See.

Rodriguez has made it his mission to deliver the gift of guitars to children who need them.

When News 8 spoke with Rodriguez last January, he had donated 95 guitars to children through his organization, Smiles Can’t See.

“Music is important to kids,” he had noted.

Now 137 guitars later, Rodriguez is continuing to strike a chord with Connecticut kids and beyond.

“I never thought it would take off like this,” he said. “I’ve reached 12 or 13 states now. The total raised is a mind-boggling $27,000. Now, I am an official 501c3 nonprofit which is fantastic.”

Smiles I Can’t See was founded during the height of the COVID pandemic when wearing masks was a must, which hid the contagious smiles of children worldwide.

“You could tell by their eyes that they were smiling, the only difference now is there are smiles I can’t see,” noted Rodriguez.

It’s been a musical journey for kids of all ages and a very special journey for Vincent, bringing him back to the stage.

“Now I’ll be playing local venues. This has created a rebirth for me as well. I, in a sense, have given the gift of a guitar to myself,” he said.