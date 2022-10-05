(WTNH) — “It’s fun to decorate but it’s also to remind you when you drive by, think about it, do you need to get your mammogram?“ said Patti Kallas, founding member of Think Pink Monroe.

Patti is on a new mission to decorate Monroe pink!

Think Pink Monroe is an organization promoting breast cancer awareness and education, all while raising funds to help support Monroe families impacted by breast cancer.

“The message is early detection saves lives. Locally we need to take care of our people,” said Patti.

And that’s exactly what this non-profit is doing! The money raised helps those families pay for things like groceries, rent, transportation to treatment and so much more.

“It’s those things forget about sometimes. It can be very, very expensive and if you’re a mom who is trying to support your kids, whether you have a husband or partner or not, you still have to pay those bills,” she said.

With support from the community, these warriors who lead Think Pink Monroe are there to help, no matter what!

Think Pink Monroe has a lot of events happening during breast cancer awareness month in October. Some of those events include:

Oct 6 – Think Pink Palooza (Town Green Gazebo)

Oct 1 to 31 – TPM Merchandise Available at Lorraine K’s (477 Main St) and CardSmart (447 Monroe Tpke)

Oct 1 to 31 – All schools will be hosting events and/or host Cancer Awareness Day

Oct 1 to 31 – Masuk T-Shirt and car magnet/cling Sale

Oct 1 to 31 – Masuk Designated Cancer Awareness Days and Sports Events

Oct 1 to 31 – Osteria Romana Pink Drink of the Month

Oct 4, 5, 6 – Lake Zoar Drive-In (14 Roosevelt Drive)

Oct 7 – Monroe Farmers’ Market Turns Pink!

Oct 8, 9, 10 – Seven Maples Gift & Garden Event (84 Main St)

Oct 13 & 27- Monroe Social Event (494 Main St)

Oct 14 – Masuk High School Pink Out Football Game with Light up Hope Luminaries a Sign of Hope

You can learn more about Think Pink Monroe by visiting its Facebook page online.