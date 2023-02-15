Conn. (WTNH) — Teamwork, family and inclusivity. Connecticut Tigers Winter Guard is a group of performers with special needs who perform all across the northeast.

“They are paired up with other members of the winter guard community, so they get to form a relationship with non-disabled peers,” Erika Forte, Connecticut Tigers Co-Director, said.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to build a community to have that sense of teamwork and comradery,” added Brian Forte, Connecticut Tigers Co-Director. “Really what we always tell our performers the most important thing were trying to do is have fun.”

Co-directors Erika and Brian Forte may lead they way, but the members are the true warriors.

“Every week they show up with a smile on their face they show up ready to have fun and its really inspiring to work with a group of people who don’t let obstacles stand in their way,” Brian said.

For the past 18 years, this non-profit has been inspiring not just the performers and staff but also those watching in the stands!

“There’s not a dry eye in the house,” Brian said. “So seeing team high fiving each other and hugging each other and just the joy the audience brings to us is such an uplifting experience.”

“Wherever we go there’s a standing ovation,” Erika noted. “Our tigers love to perform.”

Learn more about the members on their website and find them on Facebook and Instagram.