Wednesday Warrior: Trumbull student uses his artistic talents to give back, inspire a younger generation

(WTNH) — Passing on his passion and all its benefits.

“The inspiration stemmed from my love for theatre. I think it’s a great way to build social skills. I know that it helped me kind of break that social anxiety barrier I had.” said Anand Choudhary of Trumbull

During his time at Discovery Inter-district Magnet School in Bridgeport, 17 year-old Anand Choudhary of Trumbulll was introduced to the world of performing arts.

“Starting at such a young age I think is so important because you get to learn how express yourself through art.”

Today, the theatre program no longer exists at the magnet school.

So like a true actor, Anand got creative and is giving back.

“I was able to start a program there for kids between ages 11 and 13. They put a smile on my face every day.”

Through Bridgeport’s Lighthouse Program, he and two friends visit “3 days a week for two hours each day. We do improv games and exercises and sometimes we give them scripts and scenes and kind of re-introduce theatre to the school.”

Reminding students that “You’re here for the sole purpose of creating something beautiful and something meaningful that you can share with other people.”

Something extra special these days.

“It was a tough year for a lot of people and I think the arts and theatre especially is a nice way to slowly that that ice that we all built around ourselves in the last year.”

Anand hopes that his legacy will continue come the school year and that eventually theatre will be brought back to Discovery Inter-district Magnet School.