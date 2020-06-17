Wednesday’s Warrior: Watertown hair salon owner raises $8K to provide meals for essential workers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Lady T Salon in Watertown was temporarily shut down due to coronavirus fears and strict guidance from the government, owner Teresa Setaro decided to give back to those who weren’t put on pause.

“I said to myself, ‘how can I give back and use the people I know, the clientele that I have to give back to my community,’” said Teresa Setaro, Owner of Lady T Salon. “Because my salon was closed, I was like ‘I need to give back, I can’t just waste these couple months.'”

Setaro said she gave back to healthcare workers at, “St Mary’s in Waterbury, Greenwich Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex, New Britain, Bristol.”

Raising over $8,000, she and those who donated have helped feed healthcare workers around the state.

“We tried to include everyone,” she said.

Serving not only our Doctors and Nurses who fight the hard fight but also those who aren’t always seen or thanked.

“What about the people who are going into the COVID rooms cleaning up the aftermath and getting the room ready for the next doctor to be able to do his job,” Setaro said.

It was important to her that our essential workers like the staff in the environmental services department and switchboard operators enjoy meals also.

“I think sometimes in the mix of everything and the business, they kind of get forgotten.”

This is why Debra Cappa of Waterbury, a retired nurse of 38 years believes Teresa is a Warrior.

“That’s just her character. She wants to make sure everybody is included,” Cappa said. “I thought what a great idea because I worked many days where we didn’t get a break any lunch or anything and I thought especially during this COVID-19 time I thought it was an awesome idea.”

Until a few weeks ago, her salon chairs were completely empty for over two months. But now that Lady T Salon is back in Business Teresa still plans to give back.

“I’ll just continue to keep collecting donations and take suggestions from everyone in the community about where there is a lack or a need and kind of go from there,” Setaro said.

There is no doubt that communities, businesses, relationships, and people’s well being has been rattled by the pandemic. But it’s people like Teresa who help make each day a little easier.

“I think the feeling of giving back is like addicting because it makes you have a purpose and connected to people and you’re doing good in such a hard time, Setaro said.