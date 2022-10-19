TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — “I’ll never forget the phone call, the radiologist called me,” said Kara Rizzardi from Trumbull.

She got a diagnosis no one wants to hear.

“It usually spreads to the organs and the bone,” she said. “For me it did, it had spread from the breast to the node.”

In December 2017, at just 34 years old and a mom of two, Rizzardi was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer (MSB).

“I remember turning to my husband and saying and saying my life is over, our life is over. There is no cure for this disease, this is lifelong,” Rizzardi recalled.

Now, her cancer is under control, but she said until doctors find a cure for MSB she will never be a breast cancer survivor, or in remission. But nevertheless, she is thriving and she is a warrior.

“I just wish we could find a cure for this disease,” she said.

With that goal in mind and support from her family, Rizzardi began designing and selling apparel with a light-hearted fall theme, bringing attention to metastatic breast cancer.

For example, one shirt that is sure to grab your attention reads “Pumpkin lattes, cider donuts, leaf peeping, apple picking, plaid everything, SLAYING METASTATIC BREAST CANCER.”

“What we’re trying to do is raise money and fundraise from home for The Cancer Couch Foundation,” Rizzardi noted.

The Cancer Couch Foundation is a non-profit organization that puts 100% of its donations toward MSB research.

Many people right now are fighting the same fight as Rizzardi, saying, “I call it a ticking time bomb in my body,” so it’s important to be aware of your body and go for annual checkups.

“To anyone out there who has not gone to doctors’ appointments or has put them off because of COVID please if you need to see your doctor if you need a physical or a mammogram please go,” said Rizzardi.

If you’d like to purchase some apparel to support MSB research and The Cancer Couch Foundation, visit their website.