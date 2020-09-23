Wednesday’s Warrior: 108-year-old COVID-19 survivor Anita Murphy

“There’s just something about her spirit it just amazes everybody,” said Jennifer Coratelli, Nurse at Whitney Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Meet Anita Murphy. Born February 6, 1912. She has lived in Hamden all her life. Now at 108 years old, Anita resides at the Whitney Rehabilitation and Care Center and is a survivor of COVID-19.

“108?” asked Anita. “Could be.”

Her nurse Jennifer Coratelli says she is full of life

Married to her late husband Robert for 72 years. Together, they grew their family tree by one son, two grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A life so magical, but not always easy.

“She’s been through so much,” said Jennifer.

She has lived through two pandemics. The Spanish Flu of 1918 and now the coronavirus. Back in April, Anita contracted COVID -19.

“It was just so sad to see her not be herself,” said Jennifer.

But she beat the odds and beat the virus.

A warrior in so many ways. Her key to a long life is to “Dance dance dance!” reminding us to appreciate every day.