ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s that time of year again-Hurricane season. We aren’t talking about tropical storms, but more of a freezer.

We are talking ice cream! The annual Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream Fundraiser is back.

“This is a fundraiser I started when I was 9 years old, so this is the 10th year which is pretty exciting,” said Jayne Whitmann of Orange.

Whitmann, who is now 19 years old, continues to sprinkle the magic.

“We raise money to buy bicycles for children for Christmas by selling ice cream literally on my front lawn,” Whitmann said. “I think as a child I was very naive that every child had a gift like a bicycle like I did, and I found so much joy with just that the little things riding my bike down the streets with my neighbors and when I came to the realization not every kid had that that’s when I knew I wanted to do something.”

So once again this weekend, she will be serving and scooping ice cream with holiday cheer

“I want to give children along with a bicycle the joy of Santa Claus and that Christmas magic and Christmas spirit,” Whitmann said.

Come Christmas when young boys and girls see a new bike by the tree, they don’t know Jayne made it possible.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about my family, it’s not about my work with hurricane Jaynes it’s really about giving them a magical Christmas and that doesn’t come from some girl in CT that comes from Santa Claus, and I want to make that happen,” Whitmann said.

I guess you could say Jayne and Old Saint Nick work well together. And it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon.

“We find so much fulfillment in doing this every year and we don’t want to stop because of how great it makes us feel and we want to keep giving back and helping people,” Whitmann said.

The 10th annual Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream Fundraiser is happening this Saturday, Aug. 19th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Harvester Road in Orange.