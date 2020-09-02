Wednesday’s Warrior: 2020 Hamden High graduate and the COVID scholarship

The graduating class of 2020 experienced a senior year unlike any other.

“It was hard,” said Mareshah White, 2020 Hamden High graduate. “A lot of students, including myself have been a little kind of sad.”

But that didn’t stop Mareshah. “I wanted to be a source of encouragement in a sense.”

A recent grad from Hamden High School believes being a senior and graduating amid a pandemic will only make her fellow classmates and herself stronger.

“We’ve realized we’ve faced so many set backs that whatever the future has for us we can push forward and conquer that.”

At the same time, she also realizes many traditional events like prom, traditional graduation ceremonies and senior trips were opportunities she and her friends missed out on. On top of that, “Seeing and hearing the stories of other students losing loved ones or being an essential worker at the time it only felt right for me to give back to them.”

So, she created the COVID scholarship – Courage, Opportunity, Vitality. Innovation, and Drive.

“I can help so many people in the midst of this pandemic,” she says.

A partnership with the community foundation of Greater New Haven and a grant from AT&T.

“It’s a great feeling,” she recounts.

$15,000 will be divided among 150 recent Hamden High graduates who apply. From there, they can use the funds however they choose.

“For me, this is not really a big thing this is just part of my personality. I’m willing to always go the extra mile and help my community.”

Making her a warrior.