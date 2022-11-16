WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At 94 years old, Phillip King, a volunteer at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, makes it his goal to give each individual there a moment of levity, encouragement, and to brighten their day.

“There are two sayings by two people that have empowered me to do good for other people,” said King. “The first is from Winston Churchill, ‘We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.'”

“The second was from a fellow from Connecticut,” King continued. “Paul Newman said, ‘What could be better than to hold your hand out to help people who are less fortunate than you are.’”

King is a longtime volunteer at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford, he’s always there to extend a helping hand. His friends and fellow volunteers say he has a special knack for making the patients feel like the most important person in the hospital at the moment.

For this reason and many more, and surrounded by the Gaylord community, King was recently recognized by the AARP of Connecticut.

He was awarded the Andrus Award for Community Service because of his Servant’s Heart.

“Phil, on behalf of the Gaylord family, thank you for being you. We are blessed to have you on our team, you are the best and we love you,” said Sonja LaBarbera, CEO of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

Whether he’s taking patients to and from therapy sessions or leading a creative expression art class, King is always smiling and so are the people he’s transporting.

“I like helping people do whatever they can’t seem to do,” he said.

King is truly a treasure at Gaylord. And at 94, many have asked him, what’s your secret to a long life?

“That’s a loaded question,” King laughed. “I always answer it’s the gin I drink.”